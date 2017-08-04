Neighbors want officials to fix sink hole on Clover Lane

COLUMBUS, GA- Those living on Clover Lane say they’ve put in a request to the city letting them know about the sink hole.

However when News 3’s Ken Martin contacted the city, they said the issue was in the hands of Columbus Water Works.

“The water folks ain’t came out. The only person that came out was the city and all they did was put these orange cones down and it ain’t doing nothing but making the hole bigger and the road just getting congested, really congested.” Crystal Mangle, Clover Lane Resident

Once Ken contacted the Water Works, they told him they would have a team inspect the sink hole Friday.

They sent News 3 this statement “The caved in area was filled in with a tempoary patch and safety cone put in place. The permanent repair to the sewer main will be scheduled for next week.”

