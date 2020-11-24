 

Netflix to expand production hub in New Mexico

News

by: SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Netflix is pledging an additional $1 billion investment in its production hub in New Mexico.

The company joined government officials Monday in announcing its plans.

About 300 acres would be added to the existing campus on the southern edge of Albuquerque, making it what officials say will be one of the largest film production facilities in North America.

Aside from construction jobs, the project is expected to result in 1,000 production jobs over the next decade.

A total of $24 million in state and local economic development funding will be funneled toward the expansion, and bonds will help reduce some taxes for Netflix.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

65° / 43°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 65° 43°

Tuesday

68° / 52°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 68° 52°

Wednesday

75° / 63°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 75° 63°

Thursday

75° / 56°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 75° 56°

Friday

75° / 57°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 75° 57°

Saturday

68° / 55°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 68° 55°

Sunday

65° / 49°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 65° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

11 PM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

12 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
0%
45°

45°

2 AM
Clear
0%
45°

45°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

44°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
44°

44°

5 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
44°

44°

7 AM
Clear
0%
44°

45°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

49°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

62°

6 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

56°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
56°

55°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories