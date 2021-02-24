 

 

Never too late: Pandemic propels older shoppers online

by: Associated Press

Lynnette White uses her tablet in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The pandemic has sparked a surge of online shopping across all ages as people stay away from physical stores. But the biggest growth has come from consumers 65 and older. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

NEW YORK (AP) — Older people are learning to shop online for the first time during the pandemic.

Spending for people 65 and older shot up 60% last year from a year earlier.

And even though they still spend less than the total population, they are the fastest-growing group of online shoppers by age group.

It’s not easy for many, and children and nursing-home staff often have to help.

Grocery delivery services are trying to cater to them.

But there are many barriers. Millions can’t shop online at all, because they don’t have internet or devices.

Those who can struggle with the basics of using an app.

