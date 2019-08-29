New Alabama road laws start September 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL)- Starting September 1, a lot of new traffic laws will take effect in Alabama.

As the public prepares for the new traffic laws, so does law enforcement.

For one thing, the “Click It or Ticket” law will now extend to the backseat.

The anti-road rage law also goes into effect. It is meant to keep tempers down behind the wheel.

The law will fine drivers who stay in the left lane for more than 1.5 miles without passing another car.

The fine for not moving over for emergency vehicles will also increase from $25 to $100.

There will be a 60-day grace period to educate drivers following the September 1 implementation of the new laws.

Warnings will be issued for the first two months.