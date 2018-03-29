New Alzheimer’s prevention initiative seeks participants ages 60-75

Every 65 seconds someone in the U.S. develops Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s 2018 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report paints a somber picture of the disease. An estimated 5.7 million Americans, including 140,000 in Georgia, have Alzheimer’s dementia. By 2025 that number is expected to jump to 7.1 million.



In Columbus, there are 21 clinical trials to either stop Alzheimer’s from happening or slow the progression of the disease once it starts. The latest prevention initiative, the Generation Program or study, seeks people 60 to 75 who do not have any symptoms of Alzheimer’s.

“And they give a little cheek swab with a cotton tip, That will be sent to an Alzheimer’s brain bank, and some of those folks will be asked to come in for a very long conversation about whether they do or do not want to know their genetics and whether they do or do not want to enter into the research trial,” said Dr. Jonathan Liss, the lead researcher.

For more information on the Generation Study, you can call 706-327-4000. You do not need to make an appointment and it’s free.