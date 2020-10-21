New Biden ad featuring Sam Elliott takes off on Twitter

News

by: KOIN 6 News Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An ad for presidential nominee Joe Biden voiced by actor Sam Elliott lit up Twitter Tuesday night.

The commercial – which aired during Game 1 of the World Series – features the performer’s rustic, matchless voice saying, “No Democratic rivers, no Republican mountains, just this great land and all that’s possible on it with a fresh start.”

Over a piano soundtrack of the “Star-Spangled Banner,” the actor known for “A Star is Born,” “The Big Lebowski” and “Road House” tells viewers Americans can come together moving forward.

“Cures we can find, futures we can shape, work to reward, dignity to protect.”

Naturally, reactions to the 60-second ad titled “Go From There” erupted on Twitter; some praised the tranquility Elliott’s voice provided while others bashed the actor’s jump to the left.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 67°

Thursday

84° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 84° 66°

Friday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 83° 66°

Saturday

80° / 64°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 40% 80° 64°

Sunday

84° / 65°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 84° 65°

Monday

84° / 64°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 84° 64°

Tuesday

82° / 61°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 82° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories