New cancer center under construction

Come May 2019, cancer patients in East Alabama will have a new place for treatment.

The Spencer Cancer Center will replace the current cancer-fighting facility at the East Alabama Medical Center which opened back in 1992. The almost 60,000 sq. ft facility is about four times larger than the size of the current cancer center which has outgrown its location.

It’s run by the East Alabama Medical Center. Laura Grill will become the President and CEO of the hospital come Oct. 1. When Grill was the Chief Operating Officer at EAMC, she volunteered to be the patient testing the hospital’s new MRI.

That’s how her cancer was found. She was treated by her staff. Now 10 years cancer-free, she’s looking forward to the new cancer center and the consolidation of all services under one big roof.

“So all the compliments and services a patient may need, whether that’s pharmacy services, prosthetics or, wigs, all the complementary therapies, support groups, family support, financial support, all of that is going to be housed in one location.”

The new cancer center is named after E.L. Spencer, Jr. and Ruth Priester Spencer.