New car tag would support Alabama’s small businesses

News

by: Jess Grotjahn

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama residents may soon be able to show their support for local businesses with a new car tag. 

The Shop Local Support Small Business tag will only be produced if at least 1,000 complete an online application and pay a $50 fee by July 31, 2021. 

Main Street Alabama, the benefitting organization, says they plan to use the proceeds to support workshops and small business grants.

Casey Middlebrooks, Hoover City Councilman, said a group of Jefferson County Councilors meet regularly to discuss impending issues and wanted to find a way to support local businesses after the pandemic hit in March.

“We felt Main Street Alabama had the statewide presence and resources to facilitate support to small businesses throughout the state,” said Middlebrooks. 

“Small businesses keep it local by consistently sponsoring the local baseball team, providing gift baskets for the local charity drives and creating jobs in their community,” said Mary Helmer, Main Street Alabama State Coordinator. “With this program, individuals can show their dedication to their favorite small businesses, who in many cases are their friends and neighbors, with a tag that gives back to them with workshops and grants focused on strengthening their business.”

Darrell O’Quinn, Birmingham City Councilor, commissioned Chris Seagle, graphic designer in Birmingham, to create the artwork for the tag.  Seagle’s other work includes the Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham and City of Talladega. 

To learn more about purchasing the Shop Local Support Small Business tag, visit Main Street Alabama’s website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

