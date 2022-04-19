COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This afternoon the city of Columbus showcased Improvements to the Emergency Management Operations Center.

Deputy Emergency Management Director Chance Corbett says this will allow the city to better handle an emergency — manmade and natural.

WRBL News 3’s Chuck Williams toured the center this afternoon along with members of city council and other city officials.

The Emergency Management Operations Center in the basement of the Public Safety Center was dated – back to 1996 when the building was constructed.

The upgrade brings it into this century.

If disaster strikes, the nearly $180,000 spent to redo the Emergency Management Operations Center will be noticeable.

Fire and EMS Chief Sal Scarpa says it’s more than a collection of TVs. This is why it matters.

“If I am a taxpayer – and I live in the community, too – I want to know that the resources are here for the second-largest city in Georgia, the resources are here to be able to coordinate a multi … large-scale event within our city without having to draw in resources from Atlanta or somewhere else,” Scarpa said. “We need to be able to stand on our own. And these resources that Chance and his team have put together have given us the ability to be able to do that.”

Deputy EMA Director Chance Corbett knows the day will come when all of this technology comes into play.

The new room literally puts more people at the table.

“Coming in we had seating for about eight to 10 people to run an emergency or run an operation,” Corbett said. “And currently we now have 28 seats that have not only full power but data. Our own dedicated wireless Wi-Fi. Everything can be projected up there through multiple inputs in the room, and also wireless.”