COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There’s a new clothing store in town at 2505 Airport Thruway. High Pines Outfitters, which sells outdoor lifestyle brands, and the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) held a ribbon cutting on Friday to celebrate the store opening. According to GCGCC Partnership Development Specialist Debbie Seeley, it had a soft opening on the first of October. The grand opening will be on Saturday.

The store is co-owned by Keith Paul; his son, Luke Paul; and Keith’s friend, Scott Danford.

“We’re so excited not only to see you all, but also for Keith and Scott and Luke and the whole team here at High Pines, and you know, just another exciting retailer here in Columbus that a lot of people are going to, I think, really love,” said GCGCC Vice President Brian Sillitto.

High Pines Outfitters is located at 2505 Airport Thruway.

Keith said he felt a little overwhelmed and thanked everyone for coming. He said he had known that his mother, wife and store co-owners would be present, but he wasn’t expecting the high turnout.

“We talked a lot about what we wanted to do,” he said. “We looked at some opportunities and looked at some franchise opportunities. And the franchises we looked at would have taken us out of Columbus.”

Keith said his father used to give him the business advice to find a problem someone else has and solve it. That way, he’d always have work.

“We got to looking at Columbus and talking to people that said, ‘We like those kinds of clothes, but we got to drive to Auburn. We got to drive to drive to LaGrange. We got to drive to Newnan to get those,’” he said. “And that was a problem.”

Keith, his son and Danford thought Columbus deserved a store like High Pines Outfitters, Keith said. He called Luke and Danford the “rock stars” who “put this thing together.”

“We’ve put together a really good team,” he said. “We’re excited about this.”

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson thanked the three for investing in Columbus.

“Thank you for putting something in The Landings that has been missing for a long time. And I won’t say that you guys have struck a chord of interest, but this is the first time we’ve ever had a quorum at a ribbon cutting,” he said, referring to city council members and City Manager Isaiah Hugley in the audience.

Henderson, store employees and others gathered behind the ribbon and posed for a photo before Luke cut it with large scissors.

For more information on High Pines Outfitters, visit its website.