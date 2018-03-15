New concern surrounding this week’s Muscogee Co. school security proposal

Concerns over a proposed safety plan are being raised in Muscogee County tonight following this week’s school board meeting.

That’s where the security director proposed having full time, armed officers

and metal detectors at all schools.

“I’m saying we need to have a well-trained officer there to stick a bullet between the eyes of the guy trying to kill our children.”- says School Board member Frank Myers.

He voiced his concern regarding this week’s school security presentation, which called for full-time, armed officers and metal detectors at all schools within the district.

Myers says he became concerned because at some point during the presentation , the focus shifted more towards the metal detectors.

“Some lunatic is not gonna stop at the metal detector. So they’re talking about school safety in a general sense..I think trying to avoid action on this issue.”- says Myers.

“Recommended we put four at our high schools, two at each middle school and two at each elementary school “- says Scott Thomann, Security Director for MCSD.

He adds…

“We have not determined an exact cost because that would have to be put up for bid.”- says Thomann.

He also says the cost, no matter how high, shouldn’t matter.

“You can’t put a dollar value on a life and we do everything we possibly can with the resources that we’re allocated each and every day to make sure we can be the safest school district in this United States.”- says Thomann.

He says he understands there’s concern regarding the district keeping the placement of current school officers, confidential.

“If we tell you exactly what are tactics are and where are resources are…that makes it easier if somebody wants to infiltrate or try to circumvent our security measures.”- says Thomann.

Mercedes Parham, the District Director Of Communications says, what has to happen before the board can vote.

“There’s a lot of things to consider related to cost and what our expectations would be and they have to first set those expectations and we’re still providing the information for them to do that. “- says Parham.



