New details emerge in the search for second suspect in murder of Sara Starr

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office has given new details on the search for the second suspect in the 2017 murder of Enterprise teacher, Sara Starr.

According to Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton, the state of Alabama is doubling the reward for the arrest of Darin Starr, the second suspect in the alleged murder of Sara Starr.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Darin Starr in United States District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, in Montgomery, Alabama, on Dec. 2, 2021. He was charged with the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire.

Gov. Ivey’s Office is offering $10,000 for the arrest conviction of Darin Starr. The FBI is offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Darin Starr, totaling a possible $20,000 reward.

Sheriff Sutton stated that CCSO has been working with authorities in Lakehills and San Antonio, Texas, as well as in Glendale, Arizona.

“A lot of work has paid off and we’re close,” Sheriff Sutton said in response to a question of how close authorities are in locating Darin Starr.

Sheriff Sutton also stated there are currently no other suspects in the murder of Sara Starr.

“I’m starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, as they say, we’re going to bring these two to justice”‘ Sheriff Sutton said.

Jason Starr, former husband of Sara Starr, was arrested Dec. 7, 2021, on a murder-for-hire charge after more than 4 years without an arrest in the case. An official with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Darin Starr is the brother of Jason Starr.

FBI: Darin Starr

Sara Starr

CCSO: Jason Starr

The FBI is also looking into possible locations of Darrin Starr in Connecticut.

Jason Starr has been released to his home with an ankle monitor pending his arraignment where a trial date will be set.

