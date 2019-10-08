New details on 32nd Avenue double murder in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – We’re learning more information about two young men killed in Columbus overnight.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victims as 18-year-old Montrell Johnson and 17-year-old Terreon Joseph.

A relative of one of the young men shared their photographs with WRBL News 3.

According to court documents, Johnson had recently been released from the Muscogee County Jail on bond. He was facing a list of criminal charges including armed robbery and possession of a firearm while committing a felony, a charge that came from an Oct. 5, 2018 robbery.

In April of this year, Johnson was indicted on the armed robbery charges, but was free on a nearly $45,000 bond. In June of this year, Johnson was arrested again and charged with breaking and entering automobiles.

A nearly $10,000 bond for the breaking and entering was set in late September and Johnson was released from Muscogee County Jail on Sept. 30, according to jail records.

Bryan also said one was shot in the head and the other shot in the chest.

Authorities say the young men were killed in the 200 block of 32nd Avenue sometime after 11 o’clock on Monday night.

As the sun rose over 32nd Avenue this morning, Columbus police investigators remained busy collecting evidence on the double homicide scene.

Both victims were walking down 32nd Avenue when they were confronted by a gunman, according to Columbus Police. CPD is also looking for an older car that witnesses in the area described, a “dark colored sedan,” that may have been a Ford Crown Victoria.

The Ford was seen “fleeing down 32nd Avenue toward North Lumpkin Road,” police say.

News 3 is working to learn more on this developing story and will share it online and on-air as details emerge.