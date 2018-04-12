New emergency department to open at Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside campus

Piedmont Columbus Regional will be having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new emergency department at their northside campus.

The ceremony will be held Monday, April 16 at at 11 a.m.

The new emergency department will offer state-of-the-art technology and care to residents of North Columbus and Harris County.

For major emergencies involving labor and delivery, cardiac arrest and stroke symptoms, or the Pediatric Emergency Department for all childhood emergencies you should visit Midtown Campus Trauma Center.