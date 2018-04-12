LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

New emergency department to open at Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside campus

by: WRBL Staff

Posted: / Updated:
columbus regional piedmont_1523561692414.JPG.jpg

Piedmont Columbus Regional will be having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new emergency department at their northside campus. 

The ceremony will be held Monday, April 16 at at 11 a.m.

The new emergency department will offer state-of-the-art technology and care to residents of North Columbus and Harris County.

For major emergencies involving labor and delivery, cardiac arrest and stroke symptoms, or the Pediatric Emergency Department for all childhood emergencies you should visit Midtown Campus Trauma Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss