New financial literacy program targets Troup Co. sophomores

LAGRANGE, Ga. – Students in the Troup County School System are cashing in this school year are learning some dollars and cents in a new pilot program.

Educators in Troup County are preparing the way for students to have a brighter financial future. Dr. Penny Johnson is the Secondary Education Director with Troup County Schools. She, along with several business leaders and bankers in the community, helped organized a new financial literacy pilot course for the 2016-2017 school year.

About 100-150 sophomores at Troup High School, LaGrange, and Callaway High School will take the new course. The goal is for them to learn how to make money, keep it in their pockets, and manage it correctly.

Doctor Johnson says she created the class after hearing complaints from parents. One of the biggest concerns she heard involved recent graduates who did not know how to manage their money properly.

“Students are leaving our schools and they’re getting immediately into debt,” Dr. Johnson told News 3. “They have no idea about how to save, how to manage their money, their paycheck. They oftentimes live from paycheck to paycheck. Sometimes it’s too late by the time they realize they’ve made some decisions that were not the best.”

Dr. Johnson says the program targets 10th graders because that’s the age when most teens start to drive and look for jobs. This is a first of its kind program in the Chattahoochee Valley. Muscogee County Schools do not currently have a financial literacy program in place.