New graduation date to honor CSU Spring 2020 seniors announced

Today, Columbus State University President Chris Markwood sent out some good news for the university’s Spring 2020 Graduates.

A few weeks ago, CSU students were told that in addition to the rest of the Spring semester being moved online due to the coronavirus crisis, the university had to cancel the May graduation ceremonies in order to keep the community safe. The administration continued to explore options that would still honor their graduates and asked their student body for input.

CSU’s May Class of 2020 will now have two ways to celebrate graduation.

The first will be an online live “conferring of degrees” on May 15th and the physical diploma will be mailed to student’s address.

The second opportunity for the graduating class to be celebrated will be an in person graduation ceremony on Aug. 8, 2020. This ceremony will be specifically for the May graduates. This ceremony is contingent on the CDC and Univeristy System of Georgia deem it safe to return to campus.

If graduates are still unable to return for the August celebration, there is a third option to celebrate this class. According to CSU President Markwood, “If for some reason we are still not able to be on campus together, we will host a separate ceremony just for our Spring graduates at our December graduation.”