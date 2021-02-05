New housing project coming soon to Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A new housing development is coming to Phenix City and it will be built on land that was once home to an old hospital.

Cobb Hospital was demolished in 2012 after ceasing operations in 2002. Prior that, the hospital served the community for more than 50 years.

Even though Cobb Hospital has been demolished, the land that was once its home has found a way to continue to help those in need. The site will now turn into low-income housing.

Planning for the new complex includes the construction of six buildings with at total of 72 units. The new apartments will be one, two, and three bedroom units.

The units will be made available to veterans with the VASH vouchers provided by the Veterans Administration.

Executive Director of Phenix City Housing Authority, Jason T. Whitehead is glad to provide housing for those in need.

“It makes me feel fantastic that there is a need for low-income housing and we want to be able to meet that need by providing new housing. That’s our goal, to rehab or build new and everyone deserves to have a beautiful place to live,” Whitehead said.

Construction on the complex is underway, but there have been a few challenges. Construction for the site is facing delays due to the rain. The rainy weather makes it difficult for the construction workers to get the job done.

“It’s been rainy. So, the wetness has prohibited us from moving aggressively with the construction but once it dries we believe that we will be able to get a good scheduled place to complete on time,” Whitehead said.

The new complex is also expected to have a gathering center so residents can have meetings, social events, and much more. The expected completion date for the complex is spring 2022.