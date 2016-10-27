New Hybrid Operating room set to open next week at EAMC

OPELIKA, Ala. – East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika unveiled its Hybrid Operating Room today. It gives surgeons a better look at what ails you and a less invasive way to fix it.

In a News Conference, those who will rely on the technology to treat vascular disease laid out the benefits for the patients and the surgeons.

The technology puts state-of-the-art imaging and surgery in the same room. It changes the way vascular disease is treated. Thirty years ago treating a blocked aorta or main blood vessel required open bypass and a recovery time of up to 8 weeks. The Hybrid O.R. changes that.

“Yesterday I treated a patient through two small incisions and put stints in for the exact same problem and again she went home today,” said Dr. Stephen Lock, surgeon at East Alabama Medical Center.

If imaging indicates an open surgery is necessary, the equipment can be pushed aside and the room transformed into a conventional operating room.

The Hybrid O.R. took ten years of planning and two years of construction. The first two procedures are planned for next Tuesday.

Doctors say the Hybrid O.R. system allows for faster recovery and decreased radiation exposure during imaging.