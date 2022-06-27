WARE COUNTY, GA. (WRBL) – Facial reconstruction images released in the 1988 cold case murder of a young girl in Georgia. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, skeletal remains of a young child were found on December 18, 1988, in a rural wooded area in Ware County, Georgia. The child’s remains were found concealed inside a duffle bag placed inside a suitcase and further concealed inside an old television cabinet.

It is estimated the child was around three-years-old and had been deceased for one to two months before being found, placing date of death during the Fall to Winter of 1988.

The child is a black female, 3-4 years old. She had black hair pulled into a ponytail secured on the top of her head by a brown rubber band. She was found wearing a white knit pullover shirt with a red pony emblem on the upper left chest, white thermal pajama bottoms with maroon trim, and a disposable diaper. The child’s ears were pierced, but no earrings were found with her.

Facial reconstruction completed by a NCMEC Forensic Artist and depicts what the child may look like in life.

Please contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST with any information that could help identify her.

Additional information can be found at her #NCMEC poster: missingkids.org/poster/NCMU/1123251/1/screen