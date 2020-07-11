New Lay’s flavored after beloved dishes at iconic American restaurants

Lay’s is rolling out five new limited-batch flavors of chips that will draw on classic dishes served at beloved U.S. restaurants.
The snack lineup includes:
- Lay’s Kettle Cooked New York Style Pizza inspired by Grimaldi’s in New York City
- Lay’s Nashville Hot Chicken inspired by Party Fowl in Nashville
- Lay’s Philly Cheesesteak inspired by Geno’s Steaks in Philadelphia
- Lay’s Wavy Carnitas Street Taco inspired by El Torito in Los Angeles
- Lay’s Chile Relleno inspired by Cocina Azul in Albuquerque
The Chile Relleno Lay’s will only be available at WalMart and 7-Eleven, according to Jen Crichton, Frito-Lay North America’s brand communications director.
The potato chips are expected to hit shelves later this month.
“The new restaurant-inspired Lay’s may just offer the best of both worlds in the current environment,” said Jen Crichton, Frito-Lay North America brand communications director, in an emailed statement.
Frito-Lay, the PepsiCo subsidiary that makes Lay’s, expects an uptick in snacking this summer as more people stay home and interact with friends virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lay’s Flavor Icons potato chips are expected to be available in some stores toward the middle of the month and nationwide by the end of July.