New local business allows customers to smash away their stress in a safe place

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) A new business in Columbus is allowing customers to release built-up rage and stress in a safe environment.

Located at 6270 Crystal Drive, workers at Temper Tantrum held a grand opening ceremony this morning.

Customers suited up to smash beer bottles, walls, and unused cars in a safe space with no judgment.

News 3 spoke with the owner who says she got the idea of starting the business after being in the military for some years. She says it’s an opportunity for folks to have fun while de-stressing.

“It was just a stressful time of the year for me so being able to go and relieve that stress was definitely a form of therapy it’s even a good date night somewhere to go and have a good time and get to see another side of someone that you’re dating, anything like that, I love it,” said Erica Lark, Owner of Temper Tantrum.

Lark says it only took her a year to open the business and customers must be at least 18 and older. For more on this story, click here.