COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – ‘Tis the season that keeps on giving! A new local business opened their doors two days early, welcoming the heroes of Columbus to enjoy a night of fun with their loved ones.

Urban Air Columbus hosted a VIP night for all first responders and their family members in the community. Guests were able to enjoy the indoor park, free of charge from 5-8 p.m. Thursday night.

Simon Edwards co owns the adventure park with his wife, Kathy Edwards, and couple Tommy and Amy Roper. Urban Air Columbus is one of the newest additions to Bradley Park Square and features attractions like Virtual Reality and Laser Tag.

Edwards said it’s a thank you gift to those who protect and serve the community.

“We especially are proud to be recognizing those that protect and serve us, those that take care of us, whether it be EMS workers, the police officers, to show them a little appreciation on a day like this and in the holiday,” said Edwards. “But also we get a chance to, you know, in live time, say thank you for everything you do for us every single day in serving the city of Columbus.”

Around 100 first responders showed up ready to join their kids in all of the fun and let loose. Some of the most sought out attractions were the Sky Rider, Battle Beam, Spin and Flip Zone.

Children lined up one after another as they waited to jump of the platform and fly around the venue, taking the fun to new heights on the Sky Rider. Parents enjoyed some friendly competition as they put their balance to the test on the Battle Beam.

Jessy Vickery, R.N. and Home Team Manager for Columbus Hospice spent the evening watching her three boys run around the adventure park with smiles across their faces. For Vickery, this event meant so much to her and her kids since she doesn’t have the typical work schedule.

“Of course, with the pandemic, I think just as a career path, we’ve gotten a lot of attention for what we’ve gone through as health care providers and first responders,” said Vickery. “I just think it really makes us feel appreciated in Columbus. You know, there’s three major hospitals, a ton of other offices and stuff like that, and it just brings the community together.”

The park’s official grand opening is December 3 at 10 a.m.