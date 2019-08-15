New medical facility opens for patients in Buena Vista

A new state-of-the-art Medical facility is welcoming new patients with proper healthcare treatments.

The facility is located at the intersection of Georgia Highways 41 and 137 on the north side of Buena Vista.

The Phoebe Physicians Buena Vista Clinic held a soft opening earlier this week. The facility is a $4.2 million project and features specialists in Primary Care, Cardiology and Orthopedics.

Many patients have already come in taking advantage of the lab services with X-ray imaging.

The facility brings more job opportunities, and less stress for residents when traveling for services in nearby cities.

“They can’t travel 30, 40, or 50 miles to get an X-ray and having some of those services here allows them to initiate the evaluations such as Arthritis and really kind of connect them to a healthcare system,” said Daniel Singleton, Lead Physician.

Phoebe Sumter broke ground on the facility in September 2018. The clinic plans to offer rehabilitation services and additional specialties in the future.