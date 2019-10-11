New Mountain Hill Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

FORTSON, GA (WRBL)- Our latest winner for Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Award is Jessie Burns, a 2nd grade teacher at New Mountain Hill Elementary School.

Ms. Burns was nominated by Landy Thompson who described her as an outstanding teacher having a passion for helping her students develop their learning and social skills. He also noted that Ms. Burns focuses attention on the needs of each student on an individual basis.

Ms. Burns is a graduate of the University of North Georgia and a 7-year teaching veteran. She was delighted and thrilled to receive the award.

Watch our digital exclusive interview with Ms. Burns below:

Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union, Principal Mark Gilreath, and Harris County Superintendent Roger Couch were also present to help us honor Ms. Burns. If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, CLICK HERE.