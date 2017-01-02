New online report card system released in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama parents can now view report cards for their child’s school and school system.

The Alabama Department of Education in December released the report cards. The system gives scores in four areas: learning gains; student achievement, local indicators and the graduation rate for high schools.

Parents can see how their school, or school system, compares to the rest of the state.

The report cards don’t yet include the letter grades that lawmakers mandated. The state will add letter grades in December of 2017.

Alabama legislators followed in the footsteps of Florida and others states when they approved legislation in 2012 requiring that schools be graded on an A-F scale.

The report cards can be viewed at: https://ap.alsde.edu/accountability/atof