NEW OPTIONS: EAMC offering “Laughing Gas” to ease pain during labor

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) East Alabama Medical Center is offering a new birthing pain management option for new mothers to consider during labor.

New mom, Cassie Montgomery, and her baby girl made history at East Alabama Medical Center as a Cassie became the first patient to successfully use Nitrous Oxide or laughing gas to fulfill her hopes of a natural birth.

“My original plan was to do a natural birth, but I just didn’t anticipate the level of pain I would feel,” shared Montgomery.

Cassie was given several options by her EAMC birthing team; including an epidural, IV pain medication, or a new choice of using Nitrous/laughing gas to manage her contractions and other pain associated with delivery.

“As the contractions came, I applied the mask to my face and my nose and would breathe in and out. What it did was take the edge off the contractions. I could still feel them, but the pain was bearable,” said the new mom.

East Alabama Medical Center delivery nurses are pleased they have a new option to share with mom’s during their delivery. Nitrous Oxide wears off quickly, and new mom always has the option of using other pain management techniques.

“It doesn’t necessarily take away the pain, it takes away the awareness and makes you really not care. This is different from the dentist in that the patient controls it, it’s not a continues flow,” shared Abby Bell, a labor and delivery nurse at EAMC.

Cassie was comforted, knowing the gas would not impact her newborn baby. Cassie says the pain management option allowed her to keep a clear head and feel like herself since the results of the gas wear off soon after the mask is removed from the face.

“It saved what I considered my ideal birthing plan, and it brought it back. It allowed me to achieve the birth I had planned in my mind, which was nice,” said Montgomery.

EAMC Labor and Delivery nurses are thrilled to provide another option to mothers who need a little extra help to achieve a natural delivery without pain meds or epidural.

“For moms, especially first-time mom’s, when they just have it in their mind they want to go natural, and they can do it, it’s really exciting. This gas is just another tool that helps us help them do that. It’s rewarding for us as nurses,” shared Bell.

Montgomery and her newborn are doing fantastic. She is thankful the gas allowed her to achieve her storybook birth; that delivered one for the EAMC history books.

For more information on the Nitrous Oxide option, speak with your doctor or delivery team at EAMC.