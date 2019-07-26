New outdoor classroom coming soon to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala.- Construction of the Auburn Public Library’s new outdoor classroom will begin the week of July 29 and should be complete no later than the first week of November.

During this time, the parking spaces adjacent to the west side of the library’s greenspace will be unavailable. In the event that the parking lot is ever full, patrons are asked to park on the side streets closest to the library, including McKinley Avenue and Cove Court.

No interruptions to regular operating hours or changes to our program schedule are expected. The Auburn Public Library appreciates your patience and understanding as work is underway on this exciting project.