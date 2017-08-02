New Performing Arts school opens in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Members of the Muscogee County School District are excited about what the new Rainy McCullers School of The Arts will have to offer.

The new 118,500 square foot facility will house up to 500 middle and high school students starting the first day of school which is Monday August 7th.

The new facility was funded through the Special Purpose Local Option Sales tax, also known as SPLOST.

“We will see our next dancers, our next performers, or next artists. It symbolizes an opportunity for students who will get their comprehensive middle and high school education along with the arts.” Pat Hugley Green, District 1 Muscogee County School Board Chair

Rainy McCullers has dedicated space for band, chorus, orchestra, two dance studios, and much more.

