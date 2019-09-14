New program coming soon to help Alabama’s military families

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, Alabama’s lieutenant governor dropped a big announcement for military families across the state.

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said his office is creating a website that will give military families the tools they need when moving to Alabama.

“No where that we are aware of in the country does a good job of doing this, so this website will be dedicated to doing that,” Ainsworth said.

Ainsworth is calling it a one-stop shop for military families moving to the state.

“Whether it’s license reciprocity, needing to find out where your spouse can find a job, all of this will be on that site, maybe its schooling option, you’re moving here we want to make sure all of that will be on the site,” he said.

On Friday, Air University and Alabama State University hosted an event focused on educational opportunities for military children.

“Because we are so transient, we get an opportunity to see the best and worst education across the country,” Lt. Gen. Anthony J. Cotton said.

Cotton said moving for military families can be tough, which is why he wants to make sure they have the right support.

“A problem that we started to face is now we’re starting to have families that will say, i want to make sure that we are going to go to a location with a quality education, if that’s not in the equation then the military member will go by themselves,” he said.

As far as the Ainsworth’s announcement on a database system of resources for military families, his office said it’s still in the works.