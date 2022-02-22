New Regions Debit Card and Checks Celebrate the Georgia Bulldogs’ Incredible Championship Win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (BUSINESS WIRE) – Now, to help UGA fans celebrate this incredible conclusion to a remarkable season, Regions Bank, through its longstanding relationship with the Southeastern Conference, is offering a one-of-a-kind 2021 University of Georgia National Champions debit card, as well as commemorative checks.

“As a partner with the SEC for more than two decades, we know how passionate and loyal SEC fans are,” said Scott Peters, head of the Consumer Banking Group at Regions. “Georgia’s win was historic, marking the first time in 41 years that the Bulldogs have brought home the National Championship. The new commemorative debit card and checks help extend the celebration of this great achievement throughout the coming year.”

The new debit card can be purchased for $10, and duplicate style checks are also available for purchase (total costs may vary; discounts may apply based on checking product). The offerings are available to Regions’ customers exclusively through Regions branches, by calling 1-800-REGIONS, or through the online Regions YourPix Studio ® at regions.com/yourpixstudio.

The University of Georgia CFP debit card and checks join a lineup of college-themed cards available for purchase, including teams from the SEC and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

For more information on collegiate cards and other options available to customize a debit card, visit yourpix.regions.com.