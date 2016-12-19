New research could lead to potential carbon monoxide poisoning antidote

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Carbon monoxide is a silent killer.

Unfortunately tragic deaths caused by the odorless and colorless gas are all too common, especially during the winter months.Two weeks ago, father and son 41-year-old Joseph Lopes and 9-year-old Collin lopes were found unresponsive in their Acushnet home.

New research has been released that could lead to a potential antidote for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Researchers in Pittsburgh have been using neuroglobin, an altered version of a protein found in the brain, during some testing.

The scientists at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine were able to reverse the effects of a lethal dose of carbon monoxide in mice.

Ivan Azarov, a member of the group of scientists who penned a paper on their findings for the journal Science Translation Medicine, says their goal is to use the research to create a life-saving antidote for first responders as quickly as possible.

Dr. Mark Gladwin, chairman of the Department of Medicine and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine first developed the idea and says the antidote could potentially save money and lives.

The paper was published on December 7, the same day the Acushnet father and son were found dead of an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in their Buttonwood Lane Home.