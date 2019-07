Hills and Dales Farm Road connects to Country Club Road via roundabout

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange officials are advised to use caution at the intersection of Hills & Dales Farm Road and Country Club Road. The roundabout at this intersection will be open to traffic.

Crews will continue construction on the inside of the roundabout but traffic will be open to motorists.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution approaching this intersection.

Hills & Dales Farm Road is a new road which was part of the construction project along with the new roundabout.