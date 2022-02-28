ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – After more than two weeks, officials are still trying to identify a girl who was found dead outside of Atlanta. A new, more detailed sketch of the girl has been released in the hope that it may lead to her identity.

On Feb. 12, 2022, the girl’s body was found in East Point, Ga., on Ben Hill Road, outside of a vacant house. She is believed to be somewhere between 13 and 17 years old.

Officials with the East Point Police Department said an autopsy confirmed the girl’s cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

A prominent feature about the girl’s appearance was clusters of freckles along her cheek bones. Officials also said she had an area of skin discoloration on her right jawbone that could possibly be a birthmark.

Officials said the girl had had naturally dark hair that was recently dyed blonde, and styled in a short afro.

Officials have also released images of her shirt and jewelry.

She was found wearing an orange cropped tank top with white trim, a lime-green beaded bracelet around her ankle that had white block-style beads with the letters “WIXKED”, and a yellow metal necklace with “2005” with a white stone pendant that was attached to the numbers.

Anyone who recognizes this girl or has any other information on this case should contact the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177 or police@eastpointcity.org.

You can also contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.