New study finds strong relationship between genetics and weight

A new study says people may have less control over their weight than previously realized.

In the study, researchers found thin people have specific gene regions in their DNA keeping them slim, while also having fewer gene variants linked to being overweight.

The study which compared the DNA of about 14,000 people was published Thursday in the Journal PLOS Genetics.

In it, different geneic variants were added up to create a genetic risk score which was found to be lower in thin people and higher in obese people.