New surveillance video released from Dale Jr. plane crash shows moments before the crash

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WRBL) – New video released to WJHL News Channel 11 shows the first moments when Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s plane touched down before the crash in August.

The video is less than a minute long, but shows the attempted landing just as the plane goes out of frame and airport employees rush to the scene.

The plane, traveling from Statesville, North Carolina, bounced at least twice before “coming down hard” on the right-wing landing gear, according to investigators.

Fortunately, Dale Jr. and his family survived the crash with only minor injuries.