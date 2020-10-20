New trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 released

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted:

(NEXSTAR) – Season 2 of ‘The Mandalorian’ is rapidly approaching on Disney+, and a new trailer appeared during Monday Night Football.

The new scenes focus on the Mandalorian’s search for The Child’s (aka Baby Yoda) own kind.

In the new clip, he’s seen asking friends Greef Karga and Cara Dune for help finding other Mandalorians who might guide him in his search. There are also scenes of his ship being chased by X-wings and crashed on a snowy planet.

Few details have been released on the new season, including if Disney+ will follow Season 1’s pattern of releasing a new episode every week or release the entire season at once.

The show received 15 Emmy nominations, including one for Best Drama Series.

If you’re looking to fill the time before Oct. 30, the docuseries “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” continues to stream on Disney+.

