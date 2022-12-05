PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — As the investigation into a double homicide along the Phenix City Riverwalk Saturday continues, police are asking for the public’s help in solving the case.

Sunday night, the Russell County District Attorney’s Office put out a video of someone police are calling “a person of interest” in connection with the shooting deaths.

John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrelyn Tremaine Harris, 40, were found shot to death just after 2 p.m. Saturday on a stretch of the Phenix City riverwalk just north of the Troy University campus.

There have been no arrests.

Authorities have now released a video showing a man they would like to talk to.

“The person of interest that you will see coming through there is going to be in the area where the homicides occurred shortly before the homicides occurred,” said Russell County District Attorney-elect Rick Chancey. “And we are trying to locate everybody that could have been around at the time.”

Chancey said the “person of interest” was believed to be in the vicinity of the shootings.

“And this person who was walking will be several hundred yards from where the incident occurred minutes before the incident occurred,” Chancey said. “So, we are hoping to get a chance to talk to him to see if he saw anything or heard anything that would be of help.”

If you know who this person is or have any information about the homicides, Phenix City Police are asking that you call Investigator Johnson at 334-448-2839 or Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2840.