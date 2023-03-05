WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) — A local police department has gone through major changes since its former police chief resigned.

The West Point Police Department has been through lots of changes after an incident in 2022 that left the department short staffed. A high number of resignations also left the department in disarray.

Former police chief, Donald Britt, submitted his letter of resignation back in 2022. Now, it’s under new leadership and looking to expand.

Kevin Carter was sworn in as the new Chief of Police last week. He has over ten years with the department and says he loves a challenge.

“I really can’t honestly put into words once everything got into focus about, okay, this is what we got and this is where we need to be,” said Chief Carter. “I don’t know that I can put that feeling into words. I mean, fear, anxiety, confusion. And even that doesn’t scratch the surface.”

Chief Carter plans to make changes to the hiring process allotting for a more thorough background check to ensure the right people are being hired in the department. He also wants to establish a better connection with the community –saying residents should match faces with names when it comes to the police officers serving them.