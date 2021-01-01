 

New Year’s Eve celebrations continue despite coronavirus pandemic

News

by: Brian Entin

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — New Year’s Eve looks very different this year in most parts of the country.

In New York, no pedestrians are allowed in Times Square.

On the West Coast in California, public health officials warned of stricter stay-at-home orders on New Years Eve. Officials in Los Angeles even threatened to turn off water to establishments breaking the rules.

However in Florida, despite 17,192 new COVID-19 cases announced on New Year’s Eve, the parties raged on in cities like Miami Beach that have limited restrictions.

“We are not surprised that everything is open but there is no social distancing at all and people are packing together. No one cares,” said Philip Farenholtz, Miami Beach visitor.

It was a much tamer situation in Chicago where a drive-in New Years celebration and live concert is planned.

“You space everybody apart so you’ve got ten feet between the cars. The cars are spaced. Everyone has fun. If you want to stay in your car, you can still listen and watch. The sound and light system are incredible,” said DJ Julian Perez.

In Rhode Island, there is a 10 p.m. curfew local time and indoor events have a limit of only fifteen people.

Even planners say most their customers have cancelled.

“When the restrictions went down to fifteen they were reluctant to move forward. We have lost over five million dollars over the last year and laid off close to 200 people,” said Kate DeCosta, the Newport Experience.

It’s an economic hit in states that are shutdown but infectious disease doctors say it is necessary.

“We have been doing this for almost 9 to 10 months. And we have to continue to be very vigilant. There is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Henry Anyimadu, infectious disease specialist.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

66° / 54°
Showers in the Vicinity
Showers in the Vicinity 0% 66° 54°

Saturday

66° / 43°
PM Rain
PM Rain 73% 66° 43°

Sunday

56° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 56° 34°

Monday

60° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 60° 38°

Tuesday

62° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 62° 34°

Wednesday

62° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 62° 43°

Thursday

60° / 40°
AM Showers
AM Showers 38% 60° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

5 PM
Showers
73%
67°

66°

6 PM
Cloudy
22%
66°

65°

7 PM
Cloudy
12%
65°

67°

8 PM
Cloudy
12%
67°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
66°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
64°

63°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
63°

61°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
61°

60°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
60°

58°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
58°

57°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
57°

56°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
56°

55°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
55°

55°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
55°

55°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
55°

56°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
56°

57°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
57°

60°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
60°

63°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

65°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
65°

66°

2 PM
Showers
37%
66°

65°

3 PM
Showers
38%
65°

65°

4 PM
Showers
57%
65°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories