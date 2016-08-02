New York business creating prosthetic hands for children in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A small business in Buffalo is donating prosthetic hands to children in need.

It starts with a computer — a business called Forgeify uses it to design prototypes of prosthetic hands through 3D modeling. From there, they create and print 3D models.

It’s part of the Prosthetic Kids Hands Challenge that involves interns. They construct prosthetic hands starting with the conception on a computer screen all the way to creating the finished product.

They’re also learning engineering, 3D modeling and 3D printing skills in the process.

The prosthetic hands are being donated to an organization called enabling the future, which gives these devices to kids in need around the world.

“Most of it’s just simple joints and moving things,” Forgeify Founder and Lead Artist Tom Lembke said. “A lot of it runs through strings that run through the back of the hand, and there’s tension that closes the fingers. The prosthetics themselves are very expensive, so 3D printing is a really fast and easy alternative. It’s definitely helpful for kids because some of the times, the parents can’t afford them and these are more built with them in mind.”

More information on Forgeify can be found here, and information on Enabling the Future can be found here.