NEW YORK (AP) _ New York will become the first state to require the disclosure of ingredients in tampons and other menstrual products.

The law was signed today by Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said menstrual products could contain toxic or allergy-causing chemicals unknown to consumers.

The law takes effect in 180 days. Manufacturers of menstrual products, including pads and tampons, will then have 18 months to develop new packaging or labels.