COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is facing a Republican primary challenge from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

Perdue is being backed by former President Donald Trump. The winner of the May 24 primary will likely face Democrat Stacey Abrams in the November General Election.

During the interview with News 3’s Chuck Williams Kemp talked about the struggles as an Athens homebuilder. Kemp talked about being one step ahead of the wolves — suppliers and the banks in what was then a struggling home building market.

The governor was then asked if he felt the wolves were chasing him again in this Republican primary.

His answer was quick.

“No, I am chasing the wolves,” Kemp said.

He then explained his answer.

“Just look at the record,” he said “You know? If you don’t have anything to fight with you are going to run. I got plenty to fight with. I am going to ke3ep fighting anybody out there that wants to change the way our state operates or not telling the truth. Then that’s what I am going to do. What my family has done. And what our great Georgia team has done. And we are going to keep doing that. We got a state that’s worth fighting for.”

On Feb. 15, News 3 interviewed Perdue.