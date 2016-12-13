Off the bench, onto the stage

COLUMBUS, Ga. – From writing a summons to writing a song, it’s been a seamless transition for former Harris County Probate Judge Allen Levi. He officially gave up law 20 years ago to pursue a career in music. During that time he’s developed his own unique style of singing and song writing that’s won the hearts of thousands of folks in our area. He and his fellow musicians will be back on stage Saturday night at the RiverCenter, performing “A Rivertown Christmas.”

“My hope is that people will come and take a deep breath and they will rest and, in some sense, escape all the clamor and noise that’s out there,” says Allen Levi.

The concert will include a sampling of familiar Christmas music, but most of the night will feature original songs written by Allen. And one even co-written by Allen and his dog.

“I was looking at Christmas cards one year and I noticed the animals are always the same. They’re the camel, the sheep, the donkey, that sort of thing. But I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Christmas card with a dog in it. And so I was thinking, if a dog could make a commentary about this omission, what might the dog say?” says Levi.

“The truth is, I think there’s a wonderful, theological truth in that. There were only mongrels at the manger because we all went there for help and for salvation. So it starts from a dog’s point of view, but I like to think there’s some profundity in it, maybe,” says Levi.

Saturday’s concert is a fundraiser for a local organization called Teen Advisors. It was started 30 years ago and has impacted the lives of over 50,000 students.

“All the ticket sales will go to further that ministry which is a positive peer pressure organization for kids in middle school and high school,” says Levi.

Rest assured, Saturday will be a night of Christmas stories, just not your typical ones.

“It’s going to be about stories that tell a bigger story..and that point us to hope and help us look beyond the divisions into the things that matter most,” says Levi.