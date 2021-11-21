News 3 Sunday Conversation with Columbus Mercer Med School Associate Dean Dr. Maurice Solis

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The WRBL News 3 Sunday Morning Conversation is just that a, chance for a conversation with a news week.

This week Dr. Maurice Solis, the associate dean of the Mercer Medical School, Columbus campus, sat down with Chuck Williams to talk about the opening of the new $38.5 million building and classes beginning early next year.

But he also talked about Columbus, a place he did not know well before moving here recently.

“My wife and I really do love it here,” he said. “She literally got a bumper sticker the other day that said, ‘We love it here.’ You know, the Chattahoochee River. We are living downtown close to the school, and we just love that riverfront vibe, the restaurants, all the hings going on, the run in the races that go down the river walk on the Saturdays. It’s it’s really quite quite a nice place where we’re thrilled to be here and somebody who’s moved in here to the rest of the state.”