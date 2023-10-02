Columbus, Ga – Phil Scoggins is a familiar face on the WRBL news desk, but now he’s more than just a story teller on camera. Phil held a book signing over the weekend for his newly published book “Moments To Remember” about the 1969 LaFayette High School Ramblers.

Scoggins was a member of that 1969 Ramblers team that completed an undefeated regular season. He dedicated this book to the memory of his late head football coach Ralph Williams, because the lessons he and his teammates learned on the gridiron are still dear to him today.



“The book is dedicated to my high school football coach Ralph Williams. He passed away 5 years ago. The things he instilled in me and the other 29 players on the team, here we are 53 years later after the magical season of 1969. We went undefeated during the regular season. The things that he instilled in our minds, and in our hearts, and in our soul are still with us today. I hope that somehow his family can get some appreciation for the thank you that we have to him all these years later,” said Scoggins.



Phil also said he was inspired to become an author from his mother, Joan Scoggins, who wrote her first Christian romance novel 20 years ago.