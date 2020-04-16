Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 16, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.
(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The wave of layoffs that has engulfed the U.S. economy since the coronavirus struck forced 5.2 million more people to seek unemployment benefits last week. Roughly 22 million have sought jobless benefits in the past month — easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.
Other stories in today’s show:
COVID CARDS: The confining lifestyle that comes with the coronavirus pandemic won’t last forever, but once the stay home orders are lifted, there could be a few surprises in store. WREG’s Greg Hurst reports.
NEW TREATMENTS: Research is critical during this pandemic. With so much unknown about the coronavirus, doctors and scientists are exploring new methods to finding a treatment. WGNO’s Peyton LoCicero reports.
THE PERFECT MATCH: A nurse in Oregon received a hard-to-come-by blood donation during his fight to beat COVID-19. KOIN’s Jacquelyn Abad reports.
BEATING COVID-19: After being in a medically induced coma for a month, an Oklahoma man is finally being released from the hospital. KFOR’s Peyton Yager gives the heart-warming update.
