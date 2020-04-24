Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 24, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – It’s been a week since the federal government’s small business loan ran out of money. But after clearing the Senate earlier this week, the House voted Thursday to pass an emergency package of nearly a half trillion dollars.

PRAYERS FOR OTHERS: WGNO News reporter Wild Bill Wood says the casket business is busy these days.

GRIM REAPER PROTEST: Decisions about opening beaches in our area are being made now. One Florida attorney thinks it’s too soon. In a now viral Twitter post he made only one day ago, he promises to travel around the state dressed as the ‘Grim Reaper’ to protest beaches opening up prematurely during the coronavirus pandemic. WKRG’s Cherish Lombard reports.

CONNECTING WITH FANS:

It’s an iconic experience that attracts millions of visitors to Nashville. Live music emanates from honky tonks on Broadway day and night. If you frequent Broadway, there’s a good chance you have seen Carl Wockner perform his unique style of acoustic organic pop. But that all abruptly changed March 16 when bars were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

