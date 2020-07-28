Florida police officers save three-year-old’s life

Newsfeed Now

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Pensacola Police Officers are credited for saving a three-year-old who was found unresponsive floating in a swimming pool.

Pensacola Police say Officer Kyle Skipper and Officer Robert Lindblom came to the child’s rescue on June 13 in North Pensacola.

Officer Skipper arrived on the scene to see the child’s grandmother attempting CPR. Skipper picked up the child and started emergency procedures.

Officer Lindblom was preparing to use AED when the child took a small breath. The two officers kept her breathing until the Pensacola Fire Department and Escambia County EMS arrived and transported the child to the hospital.

“I’ve got a three year old girl..the same age..and a four year old son..yeah, it hits home,” Skipper said.

“For me personally, it was a reminder of why I put the uniform on every day…it’s helping people,” Lindholm said.

The pediatric physician told police the child would not have survived if it had not been for Officer Skipper and Officer Landblom’s quick actions.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

88° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 60% 88° 73°

Wednesday

83° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 73°

Thursday

87° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 73°

Friday

92° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 92° 72°

Saturday

94° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 94° 73°

Sunday

93° / 72°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 93° 72°

Monday

91° / 71°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 91° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

81°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

77°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

77°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

78°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories