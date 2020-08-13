Newsfeed Now: A Texas teacher goes viral; 9-year-old boy wants a family to call his own

Newsfeed Now
Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – A Lodi, California police officer is getting viral attention on social media Thursday after body cam video was shared by the Lodi Police Officer.

Other stories in today’s show:

TEACHER GOES VIRAL: Teacher Dana Kimmell had no idea her recent Facebook post would spread the way it did, growing to more than 40,000 shares on Facebook. KAMR’s Jason Britsch reports.

LOOKING FOR A FAMILY: A 9-year-old Oklahoma boy named Jordan is capturing the hearts of many across the country. His brother was recently adopted. Now, this 9-year-old just hopes he’ll soon find his own loving family. KFOR’s Lacey Lett reports.

Jordan hopes he will be given a place to call home.

